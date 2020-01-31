Software glitches that hit online Toto Quick Pick also affected iToto, some telephone 4D Quick Pick bets

SINGAPORE - Some punters who made iToto bets and placed 4D Quick Pick bets over the phone have also been affected by software glitches that were first uncovered in January, said Singapore Pools on Friday (Jan 31).

It also announced details of how affected customers will be compensated for software errors that have been detected so far.

Between Oct 2 and Dec 20 last year, iToto bets that were sold to some online and outlet customers had left the number 49 out of the set of random numbers generated in punters’ bets, Singapore Pools said.

This made up 0.04 per cent of Toto sales, though Singapore Pools declined to give figures on the number of punters affected.

During the same period, the numbers 0 and 9 were also left out of bets that were randomly generated for customers who had placed 4D Quick Pick bets on the telephone.

When punters place bets via the Quick Pick option, the Singapore Pools system generates a random set of numbers for them. An iToto bet is a Quick Pick System 12 Entry divided into 28 units.

In a System 12 entry, a punter selects 12 numbers between 1 and 49, which is equivalent to 924 ordinary entries.

In a separate glitch, Singapore Pools’ system had also only generated unique digits for 4D Quick Pick Roll Bets placed over the telephone between Oct 25, 2016 and Jan 22 this year.

This is not intended to be the logic of the 4D game, which allows for bets containing repeated numbers to be placed, said Singapore Pools.