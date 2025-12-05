Marathoner Soh Rui Yong gets 'abnormal' ECG result, raising doubt over SEA Games bid

Singapore marathoner Soh Rui Yong’s hopes of contending for a medal at the 2025 SEA Games are now uncertain after an abnormal finding surfaced during his pre-Games medical screening. But he is unfazed and remains hopeful.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 5), Soh wrote: "The doctor says I’m getting old. Looking forward to proving my heart health at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon this weekend."

The medical screening was conducted at Changi General Hospital a day earlier.

Soh was informed that he might not be cleared to compete as his electrocardiogram (ECG) results were "abnormal, with multiple premature ventricular complexes" and that he would “likely to need further cardiovascular evaluation before clearance”, reported The Straits Times.

Soh told The Straits Times that he has not experienced any cardiovascular difficulties previously and hopes that the issue will be resolved in time for his race on Dec 16.

In spite of the situation, Soh still intends to compete in the half marathon and marathon at this weekend's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

In another Facebook post later on Friday, Soh said that he is currently undergoing further tests.

AsiaOne has reached out to Soh for more details.

Soh told The Straits Times: "The doctor told me that he can’t clear me and strongly recommends I don’t compete and said the chances are that I won’t be cleared before Tuesday (Dec 9) when I am scheduled to leave for Thailand."

Soh was previously not selected for the 2018, 2019 and 2022 SEA Games. He was later picked for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, where he won the 10,000m silver race.

