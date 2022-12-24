Sold out everywhere? Singaporeans allegedly clear out shelves of Panadol in JB pharmacies

How far are you willing to go for your Panadol needs?

Not that far, it seems, as stocks of Panadol are reportedly running low in neighbouring Malaysia after Singaporeans allegedly buy out shelves of the medicine in pharmacies in Johor Bahru.

In the capital of Johor, many pharmacies have stated that their Panadol stock on the shelves have been emptied out and that their reserve stocks are running low, Chinapress reported yesterday (Dec 23).

This is in light of recent local developments where Panadol variants and other medicine, such as Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang, cough syrups and vitamin C effervescent tablets have been snapped up by some Chinese nationals to ship back home to China.

And now it seems locals are doing something similar in Johor.

Pharmacy branch administrator in Johor Bahru City Square Kyril Nordin, 26, candidly told Chinapress reporters that Singaporeans usually take one or two rows of Panadol off the shelves to bring home.

Said Nordin: "However, our supply of Panadol is also limited. The rate at which stocks run out differs each time and can be sold out in 2 weeks at the peak.

"Sometimes when a box of Panadol is [allocated to our store], it can be sold out in about a month."

To counteract this, Nordin added that shops will restock their shelves in batches at intervals to prevent customers from buying up too much.

He also supported his observations by stating that this month of high demand for the medicine coincides with the peak tourist season and our local school holiday.

And while Panadol isn't the only brand that fills the shelves in pharmacies, it seems to be the only brand that matters in the eyes of his customers, Nordin also told reporters, as even if other brands are offered to customers, most would refuse.

Mira, a clerk who works in a pharmacy on Jalan Wong Ah Fook, also added that Singaporean tourists have inquired about the stock of Panadol and even wanted to buy a whole box of it.

Among all the Panadol variants that are frequently requested by customers, Panadol Actifast is the most sought-after, she said.

"We have tried introducing other brands to customers," the 23-year-old said. "Some may choose to purchase them afterward, but some also choose not to buy."

Aside from Panadol, Singaporean tourists also buy masks, but usually limit themselves to one box per transaction, Nordin and Mira told Chinapress. Vitamin supplements are still primarily bought by Malaysians.

ALSO READ: Buying medicine? FairPrice restricts sales of Panadol and Nurofen amid higher demand

khooyihang@asiaone.com