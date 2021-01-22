SOLD: Property agent croons as he showcases Hougang flat in Marry Me Today parody

Not only did one local property agent close a sale, he also won netizens' hearts — all thanks to his creative parody of Mandopop hit Marry Me Today.

Playing the part of a groom, complete with a suit and a bouquet of flowers, the 36-year-old showcased a four-room flat in Hougang Capeview in a YouTube video on Sunday (Jan 17). It wasn't so much the flat that grabbed netizens' attention, but Rechard Tan's parody of the popular duet originally sung by David Tao and Jolin Tsai.

In the video, Tan plays to the camera as he croons about the apartment's features:

Hougang four-room HDB

Recently just achieved MOP

Located at Block 477C

Confirm chop you see you will be happy

And did we mention that he's got bars?

Rewriting the song's rap to highlight the flat's convenient location, he continues:

Nearby amenities comprehensive and aplenty

Have food court, fried chicken, bakery, NTUC

One netizen commented: "It's the most creative marketing video I've seen and it has totally captured my attention. Kudos!"

Another said, "Super creative and well written! Especially the rap part, totally took my breath away!"

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Tan shared that he spent one to two days conceptualising the video and about half a day filming it with his property agency's video team.

The passion project cost him nearly $1,000 out of pocket, he added.

As for the flat, its online listing attracted two offers within a day, even before the video went live, Tan told the Chinese evening daily, adding that it eventually sold for $560,000.

The flood of positive comments has left him surprised and elated, he said, revealing that he's had an interest in rewriting song lyrics since Primary 5.

"Writing new lyrics and making videos for properties help me realise the concepts I had from before. I'm very happy to share the finished product with everyone."

He's worked on a total of six songs for various properties. However, some of the properties sold before he could even finish the lyrics, he said.

If you enjoyed his rendition of Marry Me Today, you might want to check out his version of Jay Chou's Dao Xiang, or fragrant rice, which he uploaded last April to showcase a one-bedroom Upper Thomson Road apartment.