Some disagree with popular dancing traffic warden's behaviour towards driver

A popular traffic warden known for his energetic dance moves recorded and uploaded a heated exchange with a motorist at an uncontrolled intersection near Claymore Hill and Draycott Drive on Nov 2.

Devon Woon, who has gained a following for his unique style of traffic direction, was managing traffic flow impacted by roadworks when a dispute arose with a driver.

The incident involved a misunderstanding over hand signals, with Woon claiming the driver failed to comply with a stop order.

The driver, whose car plate number is SGR1N8R, allegedly proceeded past Woon's signal, nearly causing a collision.

In the video, the woman winds down her window and says: "I thought you told me to go?"

Woon then points his finger at her and shouts: "I asked you to stop!"

The woman calmly responds: "Don't shout, please."

They continue to disagree over whether she stopped or not with the woman asking for his number. He ignores her and shouts at her to "get going" and to "get out of here".

Woon cited several potential traffic offences in his caption on YouTube and said he would be filing a non-accident traffic violation report.

He has since made his video private but the clip is circulating on TikTok, Reddit, Facebook and other YouTube pages.

While some have defended Woon's actions, others have criticised his response as overly aggressive.

A Reddit user asked: "Which one is the Karen? The driver or the one pointing at the driver?"

Another pointed out that the driver's low speed and short distance travelled after the incident indicated no malicious intent.

"He is clearly overly aggressive and possibly high on power tripping," the commenter added.

While Woon's energetic approach has endeared him to many, some argue that a more measured response would have been appropriate in this situation.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.