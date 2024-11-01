'Some even returned the items and left': Choa Chu Kang shoppers baffled by supermarket's refusal to provide plastic bags

A supermarket in Choa Chu Kang has left customers confused after refusing to provide plastic bags, even when the latter were willing to pay for them, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Speaking with Shin Min, a shopper surnamed Li shared that he had visited the U Stars Supermarket outlet at Block 810A, Choa Chu Kang Ave 7 at 11pm last Saturday (Oct 26).

He had intended to purchase some necessities, but later found out that no plastic bags would be provided at checkout.

Noticing plastic bags at the counter, Li tried asking if he could purchase the bags from the store.

However, the shop's staff reportedly refused, explaining that it was a new regulation for them.

"I asked about when these new regulations were introduced and why there was no notice," Li told Shin Min.

"The staff member hesitated at first before admitting that the regulations were only just introduced a day ago."

Li ultimately put his purchases into his own bag before leaving the shop, but also expressed dissatisfaction with the sudden change in regulations that left some customers uninformed.

"If customers don't have reusable bags with them, they have no choice but to use plastic bags," he said. "Supermarkets should allow customers to buy them for a small price."

He added that he had visited the supermarket the same morning and again at noon, where he saw about two to three customers attempting to make payment after selecting what they wanted from the store.

"They also encountered the same situation where no plastic bags were provided," he recalled. "Some even returned the items to the shelf and left."

Supermarket apologises

The operations manager of U Stars Supermarket has apologised for the inconvenience caused, explaining that they were experiencing a plastic bag shortage, the Chinese publication reported.

The manager shared that their supplier had faced problems with production, causing delays in the delivery of plastic bags.

"This has impacted our plastic bag inventory and may result in shortages in some stores," the manager said.

AsiaOne has reached out to U Stars Supermarket for more information.

