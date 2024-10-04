'Some goods were damaged': Flooding in parts of Marine Parade after pipe bursts, affecting business

Residents and motorists waded through ankle-deep waters after construction workers accidentally struck an underground water pipe on Friday (Oct 4).

Workers whom AsiaOne spoke to said they were conducting shoring around Block 67 Marine Drive, when one of the beams accidentally struck a water pipe.

Convenience store owner Abdul Rawoof, 51, whose shop is located at Block 67, told AsiaOne that the flooding started at about 11.30am.

As a result, he had to switch off the electrical appliances in his shop, and move several items out of the unit.

"Some goods were damaged, especially carton boxes on ground," he recounted, adding that business has been affected.

Some construction workers at the worksite tried to help him scoop water out from his shop, and even laid sandbags around the area to alleviate the flooding.

However, their efforts were futile as the water would return after a few minutes.

He told The Straits Times: "I’m not sure if I can resume operations today."

Marine Parade resident Medelyn Phon told The Straits Times that their lift lobby was flooded, and she was worried whether she and her family could leave their home.

"Thankfully, it's Children's Day today, so the school is not open," she said.

A passenger lift at Block 67 has been shut down due to damages from water ingress.

No impact to water supply: PUB

In a Facebook post today, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) said that works at a construction site along Still Road South damaged a PUB underground water pipe this morning, resulting in water gushing and flooding the nearby roads and surrounding HDB blocks.

The agency said that they immediately deployed a service crew onsite to isolate the leak and repair the damage.

"The damaged pipe is a 300mm potable water pipe that serves the Marine Drive area. There is no impact to water supply," said PUB.



To facilitate repairs, one of the four lanes at Still Road South towards Eunos Link has been temporarily closed.

As of 3.30pm, three of the four lanes along Still Road South towards Eunos Link are passable to traffic.



"Repair works are ongoing. Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes and exercise caution," said PUB, adding that they will investigate further and will follow up with enforcement action.

AsiaOne has contacted the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the Building Construction Authority (BCA) and Marine Parade Town Council for more information.

At about 5pm on Friday, MP for Marine Parade GRC Tan See Leng said on his Facebook page that road access along Still South Road has resumed.

"Many thanks to PUB, Marine Parade Town Council, and the dedicated workers for clearing the area swiftly, just in time for peak hour traffic," he wrote.

READ ALSO: 'Half of the house is covered with water': Pipe clog floods Ang Mo Kio flat, damages goods

dana.leong@asiaone.com