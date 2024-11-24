Some hawkers at East Coast Lagoon food centre say earnings halved due to recent wet weather

The recent spate of heavy rain has not only disrupted outdoor plans but also impacted businesses as well.

Some hawkers at East Coast Lagoon Food Village, located along East Coast Park, in particular, have reportedly borne the brunt of the recent wet weather.

According to 8world, several hawkers at the beachside food centre have shared that footfall, along with their takings, have halved in the past two weeks.

As a result, some of them said they will be extending their operating hours on the weekends to make up for the shortfall.

The Meteorological Service Singapore had stated in its fortnightly forecast on Nov 15 that moderate to heavy thundery showers will be expected in many parts of the island on most days in the second half of November as north-east monsoon conditions set in.

Business affected

Hawkers interviewed by 8world stated that as seating at the food centre are mostly outdoors, businesses would invariably be impacted by rain.

One hawker stated that they would try to open for longer when the weather is good.

"If there's heavy rain some of the stalls will close and rest for the day, some will stay until 8pm, then they'll close," he shared.

Said another stallholder: "We'll do more deliveries as well as social media marketing so hopefully people will see that we are still open."

According to 8world, while there is an underground passageway leading from Siglap MRT station towards the food centre, there remains a distance that's uncovered and patrons would still have to shelter themselves from the rain to reach the food centre.

On Saturday (Nov 23), several parkgoers who were interviewed by 8world shared that they had taken advantage of the clear skies to head to East Coast Park.

"We'd usually look at the weather forecast one day before [our outing] and then ride our foldable bikes so that we can take the MRT home [if it rains]. Otherwise, we'd have to wait for the rain to stop," said one cyclist at the park.

