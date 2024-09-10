'Some kids were close to tears': Women boo, give thumbs down to winners at children's reading competition

Several children at an award ceremony were reportedly left close to tears, after some adults in the audience jeered at them.

The incident occurred at final of the National Chinese Creative Reading Competition held on Sept 6 at the Woodlands Regional Library, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The event, organised by Popular Bookstore chain and National Library Board, saw three groups of participants competing — those from preschool, Primary 1 to 3 and Primary 4 to 6.

A parent of a participant told Shin Min that a video of the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the last group was later shared in a chat group.

The ceremony to award the top five finalists saw about 200 parents and 80 children in attendance and everyone was in high spirits, she added.

"When I got home, I saw a video posted in the chat group of the scene at the time," said the woman.

But the contents of the clip were shocking.

The woman alleged that from what she saw in the clip, two women sitting in the audience had booed loudly and made hand signals when some of the children went up on stage to receive their prize.

"They raised their hands to boo them, and gave the thumbs down sign or made a cross with their hands," said the parent.

She added that the women are believed to be mothers of a group comprising two pupils. After their own children had received their prize, the women began their antics, said the parent, who was not named in Shin Min's report.

That's not all.

"My children and other parents said that the two of them had raised their middle fingers to those on stage," said the parent.

She added that the children who were subjected to the women's jeers while on stage were taken aback and looked despondent after receiving their prize.

"My son told me when we got home that he was very angry. Some kids were also close to tears and their parents had to comfort them," said the parent.

She also claimed that other parents at the scene were incensed by the women's actions and wanted to complain to organisers, while another regretted not making a police report.

"[The two women] made the hand gestures for close to one minute. When parents seated nearby tried to talk to them, they were told, 'mind your own business'," said the parent, who added that other unhappy parents might be unwilling to identify themselves for fear of retaliation by the women.

She also expressed hope that the women will apologise for their actions.

The Chinese evening daily stated that other parents at the event whom they approached declined to comment on the matter.

In the video seen by Shin Min, the women were seen whispering to each other as some participants received their prizes. They then raised their hands to show the thumbs down sign, among other hand gestures.

At one point, they also stood up from their seats, Shin Min reported. This led to parents seated behind having to stand up as well in order to record the ceremony on their mobile phones, but the women's actions were still inadvertently captured.

According to the parent whom Shin Min spoke to, the women were later seen trying to look for members of the organising committee.

Said the parent: "We feel that if they were unhappy with how the event was handled, they could have tried to resolve it in another manner and not show such disrespect to the children and others. Not only are they bad role models, but their actions could also impact the children psychologically."

In response to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson from Popular affirmed that a complaint had been lodged and they are currently investigating the incident.

The spokesperson emphasised that the competition was not organised in co-operation with any private entities and that the company does not operate any enrichment institutions.

