Some Nanyang Primary School classes put on home-based learning amid spike in pupils falling sick

SINGAPORE - Some classes at Nanyang Primary School will be put on home-based learning for the next two days after several cases of fever, cough and sore throat were detected over the past four days.

Pupils were also strongly encouraged to wear masks in school this week as a precautionary measure, principal Wong Li Peng told The Straits Times on Monday.

So far, none of the cases have been related to Covid-19, she said, adding that the school had since stopped physical morning assemblies and reduced group activities.

Urging parents and pupils to be socially responsible, Madam Wong said that pupils who are unwell should seek medical attention and rest at home until the end of their medical leave.

The parents were told that the school will clean and disinfect classrooms and common areas, and teachers will remind pupils to practise good hygiene, including washing their hands frequently and wiping down surfaces to disinfect them.

“The safety of our children is of utmost importance and we will do the necessary to ensure that all the precautionary measures are taken to safeguard their well-being,” she added.

The school had previously sent a circular on Jan 27 to specific classes, informing them of several cases of fever, cough and sore throat detected among them.

The recent spate is believed to have started last Thursday, according to a message sent out to parents by the president of the school’s parent-teacher association.

A parent who has two children studying in Nanyang Primary told ST that the parents’ chat group has been abuzz since last week over the spike in cases.

The 41-year-old engineer who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan said her daughters, aged nine and 11, would “weather it through”.

In her elder daughter’s Primary 5 class of about 40 pupils, 10 classmates had already fallen ill, according to the parents’ chat group.

“I think that it’s helpful and good that the school said that it is monitoring it (the situation). In the event that the numbers continue to climb, I suppose everyone will be prepared... (for) home-based learning,” she added.

