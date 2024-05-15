'Some people may be sensitive or allergic': Woman seen eating with 2 dogs at table in hawker centre despite 'no pets allowed' sign

It ruined his Mother's Day.

A man was upset to see a woman eating with two dogs at her table in Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market on the night of May 12.

Stomp contributor Raven shared a video and photos of the diner eating hotpot as her two canine companions sat quietly next to her.

"It really pissed me off and spoiled my day to see that someone had brought her dogs along," said the Stomp contributor.

"The two puppies sitting on the chairs were at the table and the person was having a hotpot at 8.40pm."

The Stomp contributor also shared a photo of a sign sign that said: "Strictly no pets allowed except guide dogs."

He said: "The signage clearly shows that no pets are allowed in the hawker centre.

"Please do be considerate. Some people may be sensitive or allergic."

The Stomp contributor added that he had reported the incident to the relevant authorities.

"I hope more enforcement action can be taken," he said.

Under Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, live animals such as pets are not permitted into food establishments.

