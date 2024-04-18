Some residents in Kim Tian Road HDB block affected by 6-hour water disruption due to burst pipe

SINGAPORE — Some residents at Block 131B Kim Tian Road woke up on April 17 to find that their water supply had been cut off.

The disruption, which lasted at least six hours, was caused by a burst underground pipe, a spokesperson for the Tanjong Pagar Town Council said in response to queries.

The spokesperson added that 16 units from the second to fifth floors of the block were affected by the incident.

The other floors in the 30-storey Housing Board block, as well as the other blocks in the estate, were not affected.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a resident noticed the outage at 5am on April 17.

The town council spokesperson told The Straits Times that the water supply was restored by 11am that same day, after contractors made a "temporary connection" to the water supply for the affected units.

PUB and town council staff distributed bags of water to residents from 8am, the spokesperson said, adding that contractors also installed water taps for residents to draw water near the rubbish chute area from the ground floor to the fifth.

Town council staff also went door to door to inform residents about the burst pipe, and notices were put up at lift lobbies.

The Chinese-language daily reported that a resident said her family planned to use shower facilities nearby, and another resident said he decided to work from home because of the incident.

This is the second reported water disruption in HDB flats within a week.

On April 13, residents of Block 485 Segar Road experienced a three-hour water disruption caused by a defective relay switch in the block's control panel.

