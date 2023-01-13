'Some schools deny you entry': O-level students with dyed hair panic after black hairsprays go out of stock

There's nothing more nerve wrecking then heading to school on O-level results day to collect your exam scores.

But some of these students evidently had other things to worry about — their dyed hair.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Thursday (Jan 12), one student from a secondary school in Punggol, Elysia Lau, shared how she and her fellow schoolmates had to dye their hair black first before heading into the school hall to collect their results.

Some schools insist that their students turn up in full school uniform and with a proper haircut to collect their results, warning that no coloured or dyed hair will be accepted.

Armed with a flimsy plastic bag and a can of black hairspray, Lau, who had blonde highlights, and her friends created a makeshift salon in the middle of the school field.

While she was seated on the grass, her friends wrapped a plastic bag around her neck, and to partly cover her uniform from the hairspray stains.

Then, they whipped out the can of black hairspray and began colouring Lau's hair black.

"One can was not enough for three of us," she admitted in the caption of the video.

In the comments, Lau also pointed out that supplies of black hairspray were out of stock "everywhere" and the group had difficulties buying a second can.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screebgrab/Johnipple

And they weren't the only ones who struggled with getting more black hairspray— others shared that they had issues getting their hands on some too.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screebgrab/Johnipple

Some netizens also wondered why it was necessary for students to have their hair black before collecting their results.

To that, several netizens explained that some schools may not let these former students with dyed hair sit with the rest of their cohort or enter the school hall.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screebgrab/Johnipple

But despite this, there were still some students who didn't give two hoots about the rules and went to their school with dyed hair anyway.

Additionally, other students shared that during their time, their schools didn't stop students with dyed hair from collecting their O-level results.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screebgrab/Johnipple

AsiaOne has reached out to Lau for more details.

99.8 per cent with at least one O-level pass

Yesterday (Jan 12), some 23,684 candidates who sat for the 2022 GCE O-level Examination received their results, according to a joint press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

Some 23,625 (99.8 per cent) of these candidates have one or more O-level passes.

Additionally, 22,868 (96.6 per cent) and 20,406 (86.2 per cent) of the candidates have three or more and five or more O-level passes respectively.

MOE and SEAB noted that this is "comparable" to the performance of candidates for the GCE O-level Examination in previous years.

