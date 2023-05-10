'Someone (wants to) kill me': Elderly commuter hurt after falling from wheelchair as bus turned out of Woodlands bus interchange

How fast was the bus going?

A bus passenger was injured after falling out of his wheelchair as the SMRT bus was making a turn to leave the Woodlands bus interchange on Sunday night (May 7).

SMRT told Stomp that the bus captain has been suspended from driving duties to assist with investigations.

Stomp contributor Low, who was on the bus, said he was sitting in front.

"The bus was making a corner turn very fast and I heard a loud bang," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"I turned my head and saw the wheelchair overturned. The old man was on the floor and we saw his head had a lot of blood.

"He was saying very loudly that the bus driver wanted to murder him. I took a video of what he said."

The video shared by the Stomp contributor shows the man lying on the floor with his head under a bus panel by the door. Blood can be seen near his head and on his right hand.

He can be heard shouting: "Help! Police! Someone (wants to) kill me, help!"

The Stomp contributor said: "The bus driver stopped the bus and called the bus office to get an ambulance."

In response to a Stomp query, Deputy Managing Director Vincent Gay of SMRT Buses said: "At about 8.20pm, SMRT bus service 961M was turning right from Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub when a commuter fell from his wheelchair onboard the bus.

"The commuter was conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. Our priority is the commuter's well-being and our Care Team has reached out to him to render assistance and support.

"Meanwhile, the bus captain has been suspended from driving duties to assist with our investigations."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.