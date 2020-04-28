Son posts touching tribute to his dad who works as a cleaner & essential worker during Covid-19 pandemic

"He is not a doctor or a nurse, he also could not read or write. He is but a hardworking man who keeps our streets and parks clean and has been for the past four decades of his life."

With the recent extension and tightening of circuit breaker measures, many of us will have to continue to work from home or stay indoors until June 1. Although this extension may feel frustrating for some, we are privileged enough that we can work and stay safe at home. On the other hand, at least 350,000 are still commuting to work in Singapore even after the reduction in essential services. Many a time when we think about the essential workers, our first thought probably goes to doctors and nurses etc. However, let us not forget about the many other occupations that are keeping Singapore moving during this pandemic. This includes our supermarket staff, food delivery riders, social workers, among others. It also includes cleaners‚ like Syazwan Majid's dad. "My dad is an essential worker" On Monday (April 27), Syazwan Majid, took to Facebook to post a My dad is an essential worker. No, he is not a doctor or a nurse, he also could not read or write. He is but a... Posted by Syazwan Majid on Sunday, April 26, 2020

" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">touching tribute to his father, who is a cleaner and also one of those essential workers who have no choice but to go to work daily despite this ongoing pandemic.

In his post he talked about how his father and other essential workers "continue being out and about", placing themselves at risk of exposure to this hidden virus while performing their essential services for the country.

Since his father is also a senior citizen, Syazwan is even more worried due to the vulnerability of the elderly to the virus.

He also mentioned that even though his father was no doctor or nurse, but just "a hardworking man who keeps our streets and parks clean and has been for the past four decades of his life", Syazwan is still "unbelievably proud and lucky to be his son - no matter what society views him as."

"Stay home and don't be 'difficult' people"

Lastly, Syazwan also provided a timely reminder to urge people to stay home and take this circuit breaker seriously:

"I take this moment to urge everybody to take the circuit breaker with utmost seriousness.

Play your part in keeping our seniors, loved ones and families safe and to not overwhelm our frontline workers."

"While they do appreciate the singalongs, claps and cheers that we have been giving thus far, the greatest form of respect and tribute that you could offer in your capabilities to them is by simply staying at home.

It's already a difficult period, so let's not be a difficult people."

Although it may be difficult to cope with being cooped at home with the whole family, the best way to curb the spread of Covid-19 is still by practising social distancing and staying indoors. Thus, let us all play our part as responsible citizens and we will be able to overcome this trying times together.

Here is the touching tribute to Swayzan Majid's essential worker dad

This article was first published in theAsianparent.