Sorry, you're late: ex-Thai PM Thaksin fails to land in Singapore in private jet as Seletar Airport shuts at 10pm, diverts to Dubai

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's hurried departure from Bangkok on Thursday night (Sept 4) to Singapore, his first destination, did not go to plan, according to reports from Thailand.

The private jet carrying the 76-year-old billionaire could not land in Seletar Airport on Friday (Sept 5) because the airport shuts at 10pm.

Instead, the plane was diverted to Dubai and landed there around 3am (7am, Singapore time), reports said.

"I intended to travel to Singapore to have a health check with the doctor who took care of me while I was abroad," Thaksin said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But he claimed that Thai immigration officers delayed him for "almost two hours", adding that he has the same rights as any other Thai when it comes to travel.

During the flight, the pilot notified him that the delays caused by the immigration officers meant that he could not land at Seletar Airport.

AsiaOne understands that Seletar Airport, which receives private jets, operates between 7am and 10pm.

"Since I couldn't land in Singapore, I decided to have the pilot change my plans to Dubai," he wrote.

In Dubai, Thaksin said, he has an orthopaedic and pulmonary doctor that he has been consulting for a long time.

"I also have the opportunity to visit a friend in Dubai who I've not met in two years," he said.

While awaiting permission to land in Dubai, his plane had circled in the air for a while.

Thaksin added: "I intend to return to Thailand no later than Sep 8 to travel to court myself on Sept 9."

Sudden departure?

Multiple Thai media outlets noted Thaksin's departure on Thursday came just a day before their Parliament was set to vote for Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, his daughter, was sacked as prime minister last Friday (Aug 29) after a leaked phone call between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen drew criticism from the public as she had allegedly compared herself to his niece, seeking sympathy and undermining the Thai military.

Opposition Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, is expected to take over, Thai news outlet Khaosod reported.

Thaksin is expected to appear in person at the Supreme Court on Sept 9 for the hearing of the "14th floor case".

The case stems from his admission to the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand in 2024 to serve his sentence, The Nation reported.

He completed his prison term under medical supervision.

