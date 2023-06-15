Soup Spoon diner disgusted after finding slimy egg and wood chip in meal

His takeaway meal from Soup Spoon was going well — up until he discovered that the salad's egg seemed a little funny.

And to add salt to his wound, there was a foreign object in the soup too.

The diner, who goes by the name Sylvester, complained about his unpleasant experience in a TikTok uploaded on June 13.

The 35-year-old and his partner had ordered their food from the chain's Northpoint City outlet on Monday (June 12), he told AsiaOne.

While digging into their salad, they discovered a "slimy egg".

"We thought it was an imperfect hard boiled egg so we went ahead and took a small bite. To our regret, it was sour," Sylvester shared.

Feeling disgusted, they threw the remaining salad away.

However, things didn't get any better from there.

When Sylvester's partner moved on to her soup, she discovered a chip of wood.

"Initially, I wanted to send [Soup Spoon] a video of the slimy egg and ask them to refund my salad. Then a while later, my partner found a piece of wood chip in her soup.

"When she passed it to me, I thought it was just a piece of dried mushroom and when I touched it, it was hard," Sylvester recounted.

Sylvester told AsiaOne that he does not know where it came from as Soup Spoon doesn't seem to have any wooden items in their kitchen.

"I was upset about their food hygiene and quality control, so I made this TikTok [video]," he said.

In hopes of resolving the issue, Sylvester said he contacted Soup Spoon via Facebook messenger. He said that the restaurant chain later asked for his email so that their customer service team can reach out to him.

AsiaOne has contacted Soup Spoon for more details.

