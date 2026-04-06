South Korean man, 27, arrested at Changi Airport with 2,000 heat sticks and 130 vapes

A South Korean national was arrested at Changi Airport after attempting to smuggle heat sticks and vapes into Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 6), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the 27-year-old man was nabbed on March 27 at Terminal 2.

Prior to checks, the man told ICA officers that he had no items to declare, but subsequent checks found anomalies in the scanned image of his belongings.

Upon investigation, officers found more than 2,000 heat sticks — also known as heat-not-burn tobacco — and over 130 vaporisers and related components.

The man was arrested in connection with the case and referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com