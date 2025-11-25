South Korean woman, 39, arrested for smuggling over 1,200 heat sticks, e-vaporisers via Changi Airport

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle in over 1,200 heat sticks, e-vaporisers and related components via Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Sunday (Nov 23).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), ICA said that the case involved a 39-year-old South Korean woman who holds a Singapore employment pass.

ICA officers asked the woman if she had anything to declare prior to baggage screening, but she said she had nothing to declare and officers proceeded with a check on her belongings.

Two e-vaporisers, more than 50 e-vaporiser pods and over 1,200 heat sticks were found among her belongings, ICA added.

Heat sticks refer to cylindrical tobacco products that can be placed within an electronic device that increases the temperature of the stick, releasing an aerosol containing nicotine and tobacco.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the possession, use or purchase of vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale vapes and related components can also result in a fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum of six months' jail.

The maximum fine and jail time is doubled for the second and subsequent offences.

