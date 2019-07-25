SP Group warns of suspected scammers posing as its staff to sell fire extinguishers

The fire safety sales scam comes after recent fires that have injured residents and destroyed flats in several HDB estates.

SINGAPORE - Energy provider SP Group warned on Wednesday (July 24) of suspected scammers posing as its employees to sell fire extinguishers, in the wake of a recent spate of Housing Board flat fires.

In an advisory posted on Facebook around 4pm, SP Group said that the company does not sell any products and its employees do not conduct door-to-door sales.

"We advise all customers to always ask for and check the identification of the person claiming to be from SP Group, and not to provide personal particulars to strangers," it said.

On Monday, about 60 people were evacuated after a fire erupted in a fourth-floor unit of Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued one adult and three children from a unit next to the flat where the fire broke out.