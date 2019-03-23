Spacious, monochromatic 4-room resale HDB home with lots of storage

The brief from this female homeowner to her interior designer Mark Chen of Artistroom was to keep her four-room resale HDB home spacious, functional, and with sufficient storage to display ornaments, which she has amassed from her travels.

To keep the home spacious, Mark suggested breaking down some of the walls, and created storage spaces that can be hidden from sight. An example is the display shelves along the walkway, which doubles as shelves in the bedroom too.

With an overall monochromatic palette, materials such as black and white terrazzo homogeneous floor tiles, stone-look blacksplash in the kitchen, black wood veneer and oak wood-look flooring in the bedroom help add texture.

The laundry area is now hidden behind closed doors, and a dedicated window is created to allow the clothes to dry even if the doors are close . This is a clever strategy to hide away clutter.

The homeowner chose a grey Scandinavian-style sofa from Muuto.

Low cabinets were built below the windows to add extra storage.

