Special guests? Birds build nests on incense burner hanging outside Yishun flat

Incense burners hanging outside HDB flats aren't much to chirp about, but this one in Yishun may just change your mind.

Birds have been building their nests on the chain of the incense burner outside his home for the past four years, a man told 8world on Wednesday (March 30).

Last year alone, six groups of birds decided to lay eggs and raise hatchlings there.

The 60-year-old homeowner who loves flora and fauna, shared that he has more than 30 pots of plants and flowers outside his flat.

"After the birds emptied the nest, others flew by and noticed it. They observed the nest for a while before 'moving in'," the man said, likening the process to how humans view a house before purchasing it.

Although the incense burner has become a home for these creatures, the warehouse manager still places joss sticks in it whenever he prays.

While this doesn't usually affect the birds, he has one regret.

"Once, the birds built a near very close to the burner. The bird had even laid two eggs in the nest," he said.

"Unfortunately, the joss sticks ending up burning the nest."

After fixing the damaged nest, the homeowner has switched to shorter joss sticks to avoid future accidents.

An unoccupied nest will fall apart after some time, he explained. When this happens, he will clear its remnants from the chain.

As much as he loves birds, the man said he'd rather not have them as pets as he'd rather see them fly around freely.

Dr Ho Hua Chew, vice-president of the Nature Society of Singapore, told the Chinese news outlet that more wildlife are appearing in residential areas as their natural habitats are destroyed.

These animals are typically smaller birds such as the olive-backed sunbird.

A bird peeking out from the nest. PHOTO: AsiaOne

