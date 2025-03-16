'Spectacular sight': SM Lee shares stunning photo of rare sun halo over Singapore

A bright ring of light appeared around the sun on Saturday (March 15) prompting Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who spotted the halo, to share a photo of it on Facebook.

"A rare and spectacular sight in the skies above! I am told that this phenomenon is known as a 22° halo or a sun halo," he wrote on his post on Saturday.

SM Lee also urged others to share their photos of the event.

In the comments on his Facebook page, several netizens shared images they had snapped of the sun halo while they were at Bidadari Park, Bukit Timah and West Coast.

"It was a phenomenal sight," said one who had caught the sun halo at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Another, who snapped a photo of it at Gardens by the Bay, wrote: "What a beautiful sight the moment we lifted up our heads."

A netizen even shared that they had spotted it in Malacca, Malaysia.

A previous phenomenon took place on Sept 22, 2020.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) also shared a photo on Saturday and said that sun halos are "not a common sight in Singapore" as sun halos tend to be covered by low to mid-level clouds.

NEA explained that sun halos typically occur when high-level clouds are blown over the island from the immediate surroundings under favourable wind conditions.

"These faint coloured rings encircling the sun are formed by the refraction of the light through ice crystals in high-level clouds under relatively clear conditions," shared NEA.

[[nid:438339]]

melissateo@asiaone.com