Spike in vehicles seized at borders smuggling contraband items in 2025: Singapore Customs

The number of vehicles seized at land borders smuggling contraband items such as duty-unpaid cigarettes and liquor spiked in 2025.

Singapore Customs on May 25 told The Straits Times that about 70 per cent of the vehicles seized are foreign-registered.

In total, it confiscated 335 vehicles in 2025 – comprising cars, motorcycles, and heavy and goods vehicles – compared with the 300 vehicles seized in 2024, and 239 vehicles the previous year.

“Vehicles used in conveying, delivering, or storing duty-unpaid goods will be seized by Singapore Customs.

“When such vehicles are intercepted by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Singapore’s checkpoints, the vehicles and duty-unpaid goods will also be handed over to (Singapore) Customs for investigation,” a Singapore Customs spokesperson said.

Photos it supplied showed cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden in modified compartments and door panels in cars, and tucked in the bodywork of motorcycles.

While contraband cigarettes have been smuggled into Singapore via sea and air routes, many smugglers continue to use the land checkpoints due to the heavy traffic there, said the ICA in its 2024 annual report.

On Dec 19, 2025, the busiest day on record, close to 589,000 travellers entered Singapore through its land checkpoints.

The Singapore Customs spokesperson said stepped-up enforcement at the checkpoints and within Singapore has contributed to the increase in vehicles seized.

According to ICA’s annual report, the number of contraband smuggling attempts foiled in 2025 increased by over 30 per cent from the previous year.

The vehicles remain under Singapore Customs’ custody during investigations and court proceedings.

Depending on the outcome, the vehicles may be forfeited or returned to the owners, the agency said, adding that it will issue a notice of seizure if it is unable to locate the rightful owner.

“The owner or hirer of a vehicle may also be held liable if their vehicle is used to convey, deliver, or store duty-unpaid goods – whether by themselves or by another person they have allowed use of the vehicle.

“Offenders may be liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000 upon conviction,” it said.

Separately, Singapore Customs figures showed a sharp increase in seizures of contraband cigarettes in the last two years.

A total of 3.24 million packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were confiscated between January and November 2025, compared with the 3.26 million packets seized in the same period in 2024.

About 2.86 million packets of duty unpaid cigarettes were seized between January and November 2023.

Between 2020 and 2022, Singapore Customs seized about two million packets of illicit cigarettes annually.

The largest inland haul in 2025 involved a seizure of 17,279 cartons of cigarettes with duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded totalling over $1.87 million. Inland hauls refer to seizures that do not occur at border checkpoints.

A report published on May 18 by the EU-Asean Business Council and market research firm Euromonitor International said illicit tobacco sales in Singapore – comprising mainly illicit cigarettes and e-vaporisers – had resulted in an estimated $156 million in lost government revenue between 2024 and 2025.

In Singapore, a carton of 10 packets of premium cigarettes – each containing 20 sticks – can cost about $190. In comparison, contraband cigarettes are sold for about $80 a carton.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing and dealing in duty-unpaid goods can result in fines of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and may include a jail sentence of up to six years.

The owner or hirer of a vehicle used to deliver or store duty-unpaid goods may be liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000. Vehicles used in committing such offences are also subject to forfeiture.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

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