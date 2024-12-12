Spooky or not? Some Choa Chu Kang residents say community garden resembles cemetery

The design of a community garden in Choa Chu Kang has given some residents goosebumps.

Located next to Block 672A Choa Chu Kang Crescent, the gardening plots resemble graves, said some residents.

There are a total of 21 gardening plots enclosed by cement walls, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A woman surnamed Wu, who has lived in the estate for 25 years, told the Chinese evening daily that the new community garden allows residents who love gardening to grow plants.

However, the 74-year-old found the garden's design unsettling.

"When you look down at the community garden from the upper floors, it looks even more like a cemetery," she said, adding that her friend has similar sentiments.

A resident surnamed Wang said: "When I walk past the community garden at night, I get spooked by the inauspicious sight. So, I'll make a detour."

The orderly arrangement of the gardening plots contributed to its cemetery-like appearance, a resident surnamed Huang noted.

"If a fence was built around the area, maybe it would look less [like a cemetery], or the plants could simply be grown on land," said the 79-year-old.

No need to be superstitious, say others

Some residents, on the other hand, felt that there isn't a need to be superstitious.

Weng, 72, said that the community garden is a good use of the space, and felt that the authorities' efforts should be commended.

"I don't think the design is inappropriate, [people] shouldn't be too superstitious. I can tell at first glance that it's a garden."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council explained that the community garden was designed to "optimise the available space to cater for more greening efforts in the neighbourhood".

The garden's design incorporates a planter box design that is commonly seen across Singapore. It maximises planting space, allowing for more and larger functional plots.

The planter boxes were also designed to be set at different heights to ensure that residents in wheelchairs can also enjoy the space.

"We welcome the community to play a part in transforming the garden into a vibrant hub, with volunteer planting and painting efforts scheduled to begin early next year. Residents are also encouraged to visit the garden once it is completed," said the spokesperson.

