Spooky season: Authorities investigating man selling durians online at Choa Chu Kang cemetery

With a weighing scale, a timer, and some durians, a daring merchant has been hawking his wares online at spooky spots around Singapore.

29-year-old Elvin Xie set up shop before a row of tombstones in Choa Chu Kang cemetery on June 17, pulled his face mask to his chin, and called for bids on Mao Shan Wang durians over Facebook Live.

He sold 10 durians for $600 that night, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The unusual location soon drew ire from netizens, with some commenting that it was a disrespectful act while others pointed out possible breaches of public health measures.

The video, recorded during phase 1 of Singapore's reopening, has racked up over 58,000 views and led Xie to explore other haunted locations.

Despite the negative comments online, he continued to auction durians at East Coast Park's Amber Beacon Tower on June 21.

Now, the authorities are onto him.

The National Environment Agency and Singapore Food Agency have said that they are looking into the incidents.

A spokesman told the Chinese evening daily: "Members of the public cannot visit Choa Chu Kang cemetery from April 7 to June 18 unless they are attending funerals there."

The temporary Covid-19 regulations require people to stay home unless they're out for essential activities such as work, as well as wearing masks whenever they step out of their homes.

Anyone intending to sell food in public must obtain a permit from the Singapore Food Agency before doing so, the authorities added.

