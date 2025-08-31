S'pore clubgoers continue to vape despite tight security and news of tougher penalties

SINGAPORE - Security around clubs and bars has been tightened but vaping has persisted despite heightened enforcement action by the authorities, including the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Some young clubgoers were spotted sneaking puffs inside and around popular clubs Zouk, Drip and Marquee Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, as well as in Prinsep Street, a popular nightlife area.

The Straits Times visited the entertainment outlets on Aug 22, Aug 23 and again on Aug 29, the day after the Government announced tougher measures to deal with vaping, including the use of vapes laced with the anaesthetic etomidate.

Vapers appeared to be more discreet. In Prinsep Street, they gathered in the back alleys to use their devices.

ST first visited the area and the two clubs in July, and found patrons vaping openly inside the premises and outside the bars.

Since then, the clubs have put up more signs warning against vaping inside and around the premises. ST found that security staff were more thorough with bag checks.

Despite the monitoring, a man in his 20s managed to sneak in a vape and was spotted using it at Zouk's smoking corner at 1am on Aug 30.

Mr David Long, senior director of operations at Zouk, told ST: "We will continue to take guidance from the authorities and follow their enforcement guidelines.

"We have the official HSA QR codes and are working with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) to share them with neighbouring establishments."

A patron, who did not want to be identified, told ST that HSA and police officers were at the club at about 11pm. He said some clubgoers were questioned and searched outside Zouk, which is in Clarke Quay.

ST understands that the police and HSA conducted checks at nightlife establishments from Aug 15 to 23.

During an enforcement blitz on nightspots islandwide on Aug 15, the authorities caught 115 people for vaping offences, including five who were arrested for possessing Kpods, or etomidate-laced vapes.

At Drip, security staff reminded clubgoers of the no-vaping rule, with one bouncer saying those caught doing it could be banned from the club at the basement of Concorde Shopping Mall.

A vape disposal box was placed at the club's entrance, with security staff walking around the club to check on patrons regularly.

Despite tighter measures, ST found clubgoers vaping inside the toilet and at an open area outside the club, after leaving for a smoke break, on Aug 24.

Four individuals were spotted vaping in the back alleys of Prinsep Street on the same night.

At Marquee, ST spotted three individuals vaping in a smoking room.

Drip and Marquee did not respond to ST queries.

Dr Adrian Wang, a psychiatrist at Gleneagles Medical Centre, said vaping habits among youth might persist because they crave novelty and are drawn to trendy things.

"They may feel a need to (vape) so they can bond socially, or others can influence them."

He noted: "People tend to imbibe more food, alcohol and cigarettes when they get together in clubs, so there is a chance that young adults would be less inhibited and succumb more easily to peer pressure - and hence vape more."

Dr Wang added that vaping is addictive, which can cause users to be more dependent on the device than they think.

In response to ST queries, an SNBA spokesperson said it takes the vaping issue seriously and is committed to supporting the Government's efforts to safeguard public health and safety.

"We have been working closely with HSA to encourage nightlife venues and outlets to display 'No Vaping' signage prominently, as part of the collective effort to deter such behaviour," the spokesperson added.

The association will engage its members and establishments to raise awareness of the risks associated with vaping.

"We believe collaboration is key, and by working together with HSA and relevant authorities, we can strengthen education, enforcement support and compliance efforts across the nightlife industry," the spokesperson said.

At a press conference on Aug 28 to announce the Government's measures to tackle vaping, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that a third of vapers in Singapore are under 18, and more than half are below 30.

He said 80 per cent of etomidate abusers are under 30.

Mr Ong added that many people, especially the young, picked up vaping because they believed it was not as harmful as smoking cigarettes.

"And then out of curiosity, out of coercion, or out of just ignorance, they wander into substance abuse, which is what we are seeing now for etomidates," he said.

From Sept 1, vape abusers will face increased fines of $500 for those under 18, and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500 previously.

Those caught using Kpods will also be sent for mandatory rehabilitation.

The public can report vaping offences to the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, or online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. To surrender devices, without penalty: Locate the nearest vape disposal bin near you at hsa.gov.sg/tobacco-regulation/bin-vapes. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

