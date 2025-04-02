Sports car driver allegedly high on laughing gas arrested on Orchard Road

A sports car driver, suspected to be on nitrous oxide or laughing gas, was arrested along Killiney Road on Saturday (March 29) and is now assisting with investigations for a rash act.

The 37-year-old was arrested around 1.10pm under section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code 2010, according to police.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

According to a reader who informed Shin Min Daily News, several police cars and officers were seen along the road with a tattooed man being questioned by police.

A black sports car was parked between two police cars on scene, the Chinese publication reported.

A quick search on e-commerce platforms showed that that the price of cream chargers, which are canisters of nitrous oxide, is around $30 to $40 per 640g.

Smaller canisters of about 8g — also known as whippets — may also come as a set in boxes which may go for around $50.

With a gas regulator and dispenser, a full set can be purchased for around $130.

These implements, alongside the canisters themselves, are all easily obtainable through online stores.

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is inhaled and is commonly used as a painkiller in medicine and dentistry, according to the BBC.

It is also used to produce whipped cream.

The Central Narcotics Bureau also states that laughing gas has legitimate uses — however, misusing it by inhaling the fumes will cause it to become harmful and dangerous.

Nitrous oxide is not outlawed in Singapore, although it is banned in Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The gas is not regulated under the Misuse of Drugs Act because it "falls under the category of substances which have a broad range of legitimate uses", the Ministry of Home Affairs stated, according to a report by CNA in 2023.

Side effects of nitrous oxide use can result in brief euphoria, slurred speech, drowsiness and headaches.

Misuse of the substance may also cause cognitive impairment, erratic behaviour, hallucinations and delusions, according to the American Addiction Centres.

Frequent or heavy nitrous oxide misuse displaces oxygen in the lungs, which can lead to brain damage or death.

