Spreading kindness: 'Gentleman' distributes free bread to delivery riders outside Seletar Mall

Delivery riders were touched by the kindness of a stranger who was giving out free bread outside Seletar Mall on Thursday (April 8) afternoon.

Stomp contributor Tareq shared with Stomp how the simple gesture gave him extra motivation to carry out his work and that it was an important reminder for everyone to pay it forward when someone does something good.

"We should spread kindness and care to all our community," he said.

"As many of us are working hard during lunch hours, we tend to skip our lunch.

"We are touched by his kindness and this deed in fact reminded us to care for one another.

"While we riders are under pressure from other road users, we also care about our safety and others.

"Those who violate the law should be punished while those who follow the law and go the extra mile to deliver food should be given a pat on the back.

"I'm saddened by some of the public comments towards delivery riders.

"Today, after receiving the bread, I am motivated to wake up every day and do my job.

"I feel like there are people who care for us.

"Thank you to this gentleman."

