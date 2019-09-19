Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web

The married man who hired a hitman on the Dark Web to kill his former lover's new boyfriend was jailed for five years yesterday.

During sentencing, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said the crime was committed in cold blood, with a high degree of premeditation.

Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng, 47, a risk management executive, began an extramarital affair with his colleague, Ms Ng Woan Man, 30, in 2016.

After they broke up last year, Hui got jealous that she was seeing Mr Tan Han Shen, 30, and ordered a hit on him from a website called Camorra Hitmen that he had found on the Dark Web.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Kumaresan Gohulabalan and Grace Chua had asked for Hui to be jailed for at least five years. They called the crime a highly sophisticated act which leveraged on the convenience and anonymity of the Dark Web.

Asking for 2-1/2 years' jail instead, Hui's lawyer, Mr Lee Teck Leng, said in his mitigation plea that the murder would not have happened, citing several articles that reported the website as a scam.

He also said that Hui went into depression after Ms Ng ended their relationship and he had suicidal thoughts when she told him she was considering seeing someone else.

Hui's thinking and judgment were likely to have been affected by his depression, Mr Lee added.

But Judge Shaiffudin said: "It being a scam is not a mitigating factor as Hui had truly believed that he had engaged a hitman."

And when the hitman suggested the plan, Hui did not baulk at the idea of murder.