SIA flight bound for Changi encounters technical issue, returns to Melbourne

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Boeing 777-300ER flight from Melbourne to Singapore encountered a technical issue shortly after take-off and returned to Melbourne on Wednesday (Oct 29).

According to flight tracking platform FlightAware, SQ228 took off at around 4.52pm local time (1.52pm, Singapore time).

The almost eight-hour flight, which operates daily, would usually make a right turn after taking off, in the vicinity of Melton — a suburb on the outskirts of Melbourne — before climbing and proceeding in a north-westerly direction towards Singapore.

This time, data from FlightAware showed the 10-year-old aircraft circling Melbourne before returning to the airport at 5.47pm.

Australian media outlet 7News reported a Melbourne Airport spokesperson as saying that the decision to return to Melbourne was made shortly after take-off.

"Shortly after take-off, the flight made the decision to return to Melbourne Airport due to a technical issue. The plane landed under normal conditions...before taxiing safely to the gate."

Gordon, a Melbourne resident, told local radio station 3AW that he saw the plane jettisoning fuel.

"I'm in Kinglake and it came back around. We saw it do a turn really, really low and I looked it up, it was at 6,900 feet dumping fuel," Gordon said.

His observations were echoed by another resident, Sam: "It was so low. You could see wheels down. And I just waved at all the passengers as they went overhead. I've never seen a plane that low before. It was scary."

Videos circulating on social media shortly after the incident showed white mist emanating from the wingtips of the plane — a sign of fuel vapour which indicates that the aircraft is dumping fuel.

FlightAware showed the aircraft operating at around 7,000 feet during this period.

Australia enforces strict procedures on when and where fuel jettisoning can occur.

"Jettisoned fuel vapourises rapidly and disperses widely. This means it is highly unlikely to reach the ground and will have a negligible effect on air or water quality or the environment," the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and Airservices Australia said.

Checks against the Federal Aviation Authority's air traffic plans and publications indicate that an altitude of at least 2,000 feet above "the nearest obstacle" is required for fuel dumping.

SIA: Boeing 777 landed 'uneventfully'

In a media reply seen by AsiaOne, SIA confirmed that Flight SQ228 had dumped fuel to land within the landing weight.

It said that the the Boeing 777, carrying 219 passengers and 17 crew members, landed uneventfully.

"All passengers and crew disembarked normally," SIA said.

Passengers from the affected flight were provided with meal vouchers while the airline's ground engineering team is trying to resolve the issue.

"SIA apologises to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority," it said.

The airline did not elaborate on the technical issue which forced the flight back.

