Up for Squid Game, Superman? Singaporeans head out in eye-catching Halloween costumes

Creative and quirky costumes were on full-display on the streets and public transport with Halloween falling on a Sunday (Oct 31).

Here are some of the more interesting looks spotted on social media.

Squid Game

As one of the highest-rated shows this year, it's no surprise that many were inspired to dress up like the characters from this hit Korean series. TikTok user chrisleong_666 even managed to play a round of Red Light, Green Light while onboard the train — complete with the creepy robot girl.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Another TikToker, alecoh, decided to pay homage to the socialite's iconic Met Gala look while strutting near Lavender MRT station.

At least he remembered to wear a mask.

Air balloon man

A more fun and evergreen costume, the air balloon man was spotted running around freely at Universal Studios Singapore.

Off-duty Superman

Even heroes have the right to sleep.

The 'Josephus Tan' look

Speaking of heroes, Instagram user toufagulous and law student emulated his hero, Josephus Tan, whom some may recognise as 'Gangster Lawyer'.

Screengrab/Instagram

Badge lady

Instagram user joelxlim decided to base his Halloween look off one of Singapore's "pandemic horrors", the Badge Lady — posting a picture of himself mimicking her posing for the cameras as she walked out of court during her trial.

