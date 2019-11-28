St James Power Station will be Dyson's new global headquarters in Singapore

Technology company Dyson has secured a new global headquarters building in Singapore at the historic St James Power Station, as it seeks to expand its presence in the city-state after pulling the plug on its electric car project.

Chief executive Jim Rowan told The Straits Times that the company had "very recently" agreed on terms with landlord Mapletree for the waterfront site at 3 Sentosa Gateway, which has been vacant since September last year.

"We have agreed that Dyson will take that whole power station as its global headquarters," he said.

"It's an indication that we are serious about laying down some very deep roots within Singapore."

Dyson declined to disclose the investment sum. ST understands a lease agreement has been signed for the power station, which has a gross floor area of 110,000 sq ft. It was formerly one of the biggest nightlife hubs in Singapore and was gazetted as a national monument in 2009.

St James Power Station, pictured on Nov 28, 2019. Dyson has secured a new global headquarters building in Singapore at the waterfront site at 3 Sentosa Gateway. PHOTO: The Straits Times / Timothy David

Renovations are underway and Dyson plans to move there in 2021.

With the new HQ, Dyson will more than double its pool of engineers and scientists here in the next five years, as it ramps up research and engineering in Singapore.

The company's early-stage research — the starting point for inventions and intellectual property - is now mostly done in Britain.

Dyson currently employs 1,200 people in Singapore, 350 of who are engineers and scientists. Its global workforce stands at about 14,000.

Economic Development Board assistant managing director Tan Kong Hwee said Dyson's decision to invest in the power station as its headquarters, as well as increase its research and engineering footprint, demonstrates its long-term commitment to Singapore.