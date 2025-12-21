St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah evacuated over suspicious item, CBRE activated

A suspicious item found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah on Sunday (Dec 21) morning forced churchgoers and staff to evacuate the premises.

The police said they have activated the Singapore Armed Forces' Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group (CBRE).

"They have arrived at scene to support ongoing operations," said the police in a Facebook post at about 10.05am.

In a subsequent post at 11.08am, the police said that they and the CBRE DG have conducted thorough checks on the suspicious item and found it to be harmless.

"The situation is under control and police operations are still ongoing," it added.

The police earlier on Sunday said they got a call for assistance at the church about 7.10am.

"The police have secured the area and the church has been evacuated while police operations are ongoing," they said in a Facebook post at about 9.15am.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the vicinity and comply with officers' instructions.

Separately, the church announced in a Facebook post at about 9am that it is temporarily closed with mass cancelled.

"Please proceed to other churches for mass. We apologise for all the inconvenience caused," read the message by Catholic priest Christopher Lee.

Anyone with information relating to the incident are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

In November 2024, Father Lee was stabbed in the mouth while conducting evening mass at the church. He suffered an 8cm laceration on his tongue and cuts to his mouth.

The alleged attacker, Basnayake Keith Spencer, was later charged over the stabbing and possession of weapons.

