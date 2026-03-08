Staff honours Ji Xiang ang ku kueh founder who paid her medical bills, dies at 81: 'I consider them my godparents'

A staff member of Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh has shared how the founder had helped her as she paid tribute to him at his funeral, she shared in a TikTok video uploaded by Shin Min Daily News on Friday (March 6).

The founder, Toh Poh Seek, died at age 81, according to a Facebook post by Ji Xiang ang ku kueh a day prior.

"I'm truly so grateful," the staff member, Zheng Mulan, told Shin Min. "During my most difficult period, he helped me."

"I lived at his home for half a year - I ate at his home, even as I lived in it," she revealed.

The 47-year-old explained that she came to Singapore from China to earn a living, and worked with Ji Xiang for about 14 years.

In 2016, Zheng was involved in a car accident and racked up a medical bill between $30,000 and $40,000, according to Shin Min.

"Boss Toh called my son, who was in secondary school at the time, sharing that he would help pay my medical expenses and that my son shouldn't worry about it," she recalled.

"I never expected to receive such care while living in a foreign country," she stated. "I consider them my godparents."

While Zheng had earlier plans to return to China, she postponed them in favour of attending Toh's funeral.

She told the Chinese publication: "If I can't see him off on his final journey, I'd be heartbroken."

Toh's greatest wish: Family harmony and prosperity

Toh's second son, Kelvin Toh, told Shin Min at the funeral that his late father's greatest wish is "family harmony and prosperity".

In 2023, a Shin Min report clarified that there was a difference between Ji Xiang Confectionery in Everton and the Ji Xiang chain.

Ji Xiang Confectionery is currently run by Toh Aik Ming, Toh's first son, while the chain is run by Kelvin.

In 2023, Aik Ming had started receiving feedback from customers that the quality of their confection had dropped following the development of the chain.

Worried that these complaints would affect their business or even result in legal problems, Aik Ming decided to set the record straight, making clear the difference between Ji Xiang Confectionery and the Ji Xiang chain.

"My parents didn't want to meddle in this at first," Aik Ming had told Shin Min in 2023. "After all, we share the same blood."

Kelvin had dismissed claims of a difference in quality, explaining that all kuehs are made following the same recipe.

