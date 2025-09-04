Staff in public healthcare caught vaping or with vapes could be dismissed

SINGAPORE — Staff at the three public healthcare clusters in Singapore caught vaping or possessing vapes could be dismissed.

SingHealth, NHG Health and the National University Health System (NUHS) said they are taking a strong stance against staff vaping and are implementing disciplinary measures.

These range from a formal written warning for staff caught for the first time for possessing or using a vaping device to dismissal for repeated offenders and those caught with drug-laced vapes.

The Government had earlier announced that it would toughen its stance on vaping, with stricter measures coming into effect on Monday (Sept 1). They include higher fines for abusers and harsher penalties for suppliers.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the three healthcare clusters, which run public hospitals, polyclinics and national speciality centres, said they are aligning their human resources policies with the Government’s stance.

NUHS said it has reviewed its policy and guidelines and are communicating these to its staff through e-mail, physical and digital posters, and in-person reminders at meetings.

The group’s employees who are found with vapes or caught vaping will be counselled and given a written warning. Repeat offenders, as well as those caught with drug-laced vapes, trafficking, distributing and supplying vapes, face dismissal. All cases will also be reported to the authorities for investigation.

An NUHS spokeswoman said: "Given the significant health risks associated with vaping, our employees are expected to uphold the highest standards of health and well-being. Our disciplinary approach reflects the higher professional standards expected of healthcare workers, whilst providing supportive measures for rehabilitation."

Over at SingHealth, those caught vaping or possessing vapes face similar disciplinary actions and will also be reported to the authorities. Ms Esther Tan, group chief human resource officer for SingHealth, said that staff are also encouraged to report vaping activities in the workplace.

An NHG Health spokeswomen said that its HR policies are currently being updated to reflect the disciplinary action the group will take against staff members caught vaping or with vapes.

Employees have been reminded that the offences are illegal and carry serious penalties, she said, adding that posters and videos discouraging staff from vaping are displayed across its institutions.

In addition, NHG Health provides support to staff who wish to quit vaping. They could receive counselling, smoking cessation services or nicotine replacement therapy at its hospitals.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. To surrender devices, without penalty: Locate the nearest vape disposal bin near you at hsa.gov.sg/tobacco-regulation/bin-vapes. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

