Staff at Serangoon primary school snap up 400kg of durians in 2 hours

With the season in full swing, the king of fruits is very much in demand — so much so that one school invited a durian seller to set up a one-day pop-up stall on campus.

In just two hours, staff of the primary school in Serangoon snapped up 400kg of Musang King, Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (July 4).

Wang, a 60-year-old driver, told the Chinese evening daily that he was at the school at noon on Wednesday to pick up students when he caught a whiff of the fruit.

It led him to the canteen, where he saw banners and several employees from a durian vendor.

"This is the first time I'm seeing durians being sold in the school, so I was curious."

For seller Durian Heroes, it is also a first for them.

Owner Sabrina Lim, 46, told AsiaOne that she received the invitation from the school two weeks ago.

"One of the teachers had bought durians from us and recommended us to the school management," she said.

She added that her team prepared 400kg of Black Gold and regular Musang King varieties after discussing the number of interested buyers with the school.

The durians were gone in two hours, snapped up by 30 staff members.

The regular Musang King went for $18 a kilogram, while the Black Gold variety was priced at $22 a kilogram.

"Some of the buyers ate the durian on the spot. Others bought more than six each for friends and family," Lim said.

The "weird but interesting" experience may have opened up a new avenue of sales for Durian Heroes, as Lim said she is now speaking with other schools.

AsiaOne has contacted the school for comment.

