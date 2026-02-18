Stallholder at Yuhua Place hawker centre seen in video cleaning tables with 'broom', clarifies and apologises

A stallholder at Yuhua Place Market and Hawker Centre has apologised after a video of him cleaning the tables with a broom sparked hygiene concerns.

On Feb 15, a netizen posted a few videos of the man using what looked like a broom to scrub the tables and stools in front of the Wellcome Food cai fan stall.

Netizens were split, with some finding it "unhygienic", while others sided with the man.

"Maybe the broom was used solely just for table and chairs... What's the big deal. If I use paintbrush to clean the table, would you even care?" said one netizen.

"Honestly there is no need to make life difficult for the cleaner," remarked another.

In response to 8World News, Yuhua Constituency Street 31 Shop-Proprietors & Hawkers Association chairperson Karney Ngai Ching Kwan clarified that the man isn’t a cleaner and runs a cai fan stall with his sister and brother-in-law.

The tool he used was a long-handled brush that he bought to clean tables, the chairperson added.

According to the report, he apologised and said he would not do it again, while his sister expressed concern over uploading the video without knowing the full picture, which could have affected the hawker centre and stall’s reputation.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) also told 8World News that it has seen the video, and that he told the agency he noticed the tables were dirty and wanted to clean them out of goodwill.

NEA has advised him not to use a broom to clean the tables and chairs in the future, and also informed the association to arrange for cleaning contractors to clean the affected tables and chairs.

