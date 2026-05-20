Stamford Catering fined $8,000 for food safety lapses after 180 people suffer gastroenteritis symptoms

Stamford Catering was fined $8,000 on Wednesday (May 20) for food safety offences that lead to more than 180 people suffering gastroenteritis on two occasions, after consuming food catered by the firm.

After a joint investigation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health, the company was found to have several food safety lapses.

These include stagnant water within the premises, dirty ceiling of a walk-in chiller, and electrical sockets found without covers which had food stains and could potentially harbour pests.

The inspection at Stamford Catering's premises at 24A Senoko South Road was conducted following reports of the gastroenteritis outbreak.

Following the inspection, SFA suspended Stamford Catering's food business operations between Oct 14 and 29, 2024. The suspension was lifted on Oct 30 the same year, after the caterer had implemented the required measures as stipulated by SFA.

But in February 2025, SFA received another two reports of an alleged gastroenteritis incident involving 22 individuals who had consumed food catered by the company.

During the ensuing inspection, lapses including a dirty food warmer, drink dispenser and ice maker, dirty ceiling boards at the kitchen area, as well as brown stains dripping from the exhaust hood were found.

The company was again directed to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve cleanliness of its premises.

It was fined $8,000 by the court for food safety offences under the Sale of Food Act (Non-retail Food Business) Regulations.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain," SFA said.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers should also play their part."

The agency also reminded food establishments to ensure that their premises are are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Those convicted can be fined up to $5,000, and in the case of a continuing offence, a further fine of up to $100 every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

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editor@asiaone.com