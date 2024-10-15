Stamford Catering suspended after 51 fall sick

The authorities have suspended the operations of Stamford Catering after 51 people fell ill from consuming food provided by the caterer.

In a joint statement on Monday (Oct 14), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that they are investigating Stamford Catering for three incidents of gastroenteritis, which can cause diarrhoea and vomiting, affecting 51 people on Oct 12.

The affected individuals either sought outpatient treatment or self-medicated. None were hospitalised, said MOH and SFA.

In view of the incident, SFA said it has suspended the company's food business operations until further notice.

During the suspension, Stamford Catering must take measures such as cleaning and sanitising of its premises at 24A Senoko South Road as well as its equipment and utensils.

All food handlers and the appointed Food Hygiene Officer working in the caterer’s premises are also required to get re-certified for food safety and test negative for food borne pathogens before resuming work.

Food operators should observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, the agency added.

SFA also advised members of the public not to patronise food establishments with poor hygiene practices and report them to the agency via its online feedback form.

In a post on its social media platforms on Monday, Stamford Catering assured the safety of its customers is its top priority.

"We have always adhered to stringent food safety protocols to ensure the quality of our catering services," the caterer wrote.

"We have taken immediate action and are working closely with the local health authorities on this matter. We are committed to ensuring that our kitchen is safe for operation."

Stamford Catering added that it will provide updates when it has more information.

Stamford Catering caters for a variety of occasions such as weddings and corporate events. It also has a high rating of 4.5 stars on Google Reviews.

In 2019, the caterer had its food hygiene grade lowered from A to C as 52 people suffered food poisoning after consuming its food, reported The Straits Times.

