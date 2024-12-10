StanChart marathon's last stretch this year was brutal, say participants

A Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon participant died on the last day of this year's event.

The StanChart Singapore Marathon, which ran from Nov 29 to Dec 1, attracted over 55,000 runners — up from more than 44,000 in the 2023 edition.

At about 10am on Dec 1, TNP was informed that a participant was in serious need of medical assistance. It is unknown if the person mentioned by the medical personnel was the same one who died in hospital later.

But that individual was not the only one who needed medical assistance.

According to Associate Professor Kenneth Tan of Singapore General Hospital, 20 participants from the event needed medical attention at the hospital.

"Our Emergency Department (ED) received 20 patients from the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 1, the majority of whom were promptly treated for heat-related injuries," said the head of Department of Emergency Medicine.

The new route for the annual event apparently was tough on runners, even seasoned marathoners.

"The sun was brutal after the 30km mark, which is typically the most gruelling stretch of a marathon as runners have expended all their energy. The route was unshaded and I struggled despite my experience," a seasoned runner, who has participated in numerous marathons both locally and overseas, told TNP.

"That final stretch, without any shade for tired runners, was crazy in the Singapore heat. Not everyone can run Soh Rui Yong's speed and clear that stretch before the sun rose."

Soh crossed the finish line at the Anderson Bridge in 2hr 46min 5sec.

Another seasoned marathoner, who works in the education sector, said: "It was so bad in the last 15 km... I couldn't stop because the heat from the road was hitting me. I thought I was going to throw up."

First-time StanChart marathoner Amos Lim, 19, echoed the sentiment. The NSF trained for the marathon for around a year, having participated in several 10km and half-marathon races this year. However, he still found this year's race tough.

"This year's route was honestly quite insane, not one but two crazy upslopes on separate highways at the 10km and 32km mark," he said.

Lim mentioned he had to trudge up the second upslope at West Coast highway and finished the final 10km with a run-walk sequence.

He added: "Even though there were downslopes, they were still taxing on the legs as strength is still required to break yourself from falling forward and going too fast downhill, which makes the slopes even more brutal."

Lim took some precautions to ensure he completed the marathon safely.

"Pre-race, I carbohydrate-loaded to maximise my body's glycogen levels. During the run, I made sure to cool myself down with the ice stations and the cold water baths," he shared.

"I consumed only well-tested gels and food during my training, this kept me on pace without suffering heat stroke or rhabdomyolysis."

Lee Meng Liang, a seasoned runner who has run every edition of the StanChart Singapore Marathon since 2004, felt the last 10km of the route was a "bad idea".

The social worker said organisers should have substituted the unsheltered West Coast Highway with a route under the highway.

"The highway could provide the much-needed shade. Ideally you do not want your runners to be exposed to the sun at such a late stage of the run as most runners would be dehydrated at that point and this increases the possibility of heat injuries," he said.

He added that relocating the West Coast Highway segment of the route beneath the highway instead of running on it could have made this year's route "one of the best" in the event's history.

Heed warnings of physical distress

Marathons, especially in Singapore's tropical climate, come with inherent health risks, particularly for individuals with underlying conditions, said Professor Tan Huay Cheem, senior consultant at the Department of Cardiology of National University Heart Centre, Singapore.

"People with underlying heart conditions such as coronary artery disease or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) can be at risk of heart attack or cardiac arrest during intense endurance activities," explained the professor at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore..

"It is extremely critical for runners to heed warning signs of physical distress. Ignoring these signs can lead to potential immediate harm or long-term health consequences."

Prof Tan highlighted the physiological strain runners face in Singapore's climate, particularly in the last leg of a race.

"The combination of heat, dehydration and prolonged effort can lead to muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis) and kidney damage," he warned.

"Listening to your body during a marathon is as important as your training. Recognising and acting on signs of distress — such as slowing down, hydrating or seeking medical attention — can prevent major catastrophic health crises from happening."

Organisers, he added, should take steps such as scheduling races during cooler periods, providing hydration and cooling stations, and deploying well-trained medical teams.

"By working together, participants and organisers can create a positive and safe experience for everyone."

TNP reached out to Standard Chartered for comments last week.

