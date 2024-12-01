StanChart Singapore Marathon participant dies after completing race

SINGAPORE - Race organisers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 confirmed the death of a participant in a social media post on Dec 1.

“After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital,” said a statement on the event’s Facebook page.

“Our condolences go out to the participant’s family and friends, to whom we will continue to offer our support. We are grateful to the medical personnel who acted to provide immediate care to the participant.”

In response to queries from The Straits Times, organisers the Ironman Group did not reveal the identity of the participant, noting that it had no further comment “out of respect for the family”.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance near 1 Marina Boulevard at about 7.15am on Dec 1, adding that “SCDF’s assistance was not required”.

This is the third death in the history of the SCSM, which was first held in 2002 with title sponsor Standard Chartered.

In 2011, 22-year-old Malcolm Sng Wei Ren died after completing a half marathon. A coroner’s court later determined that he had died from acute coronary insufficiency and had an abnormal coronary artery which had been previously undetected.

Five years later, John Gibson, a 28-year-old Briton living in Hong Kong, died after collapsing 1km from the finish line during the half marathon. A coroner’s court found that he had suffered sudden cardiac death from the onset of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat.

The SCSM, which ran from Nov 29 to Dec 1, attracted over 55,000 participants, with three categories – marathon, half marathon and Ekiden relay – taking place on the final day.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.