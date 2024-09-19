Stand-up paddlers in distress after drifting away, kayak fisherman helps rescue them

He happened to be at the right place at the right time.

A kayak fisherman helped to rescue a group of stand-up paddleboarders in distress after drifting off course near Changi Boardwalk on Aug 24 evening.

Stomp contributor Kenji, who was the fisherman, shared a YouTube video of the incident to remind people to be safe on the water.

He was returning to the mainland in his kayak with his companion named Cruz when he heard a commotion.

"I saw a group of SUP (stand-up paddleboard) users in distress," recounted the Stomp contributor.

The paddlers had drifted off course and were exhausted because of the strong winds and currents.

When he asked the paddlers whether they were okay, a woman replied: "No, we're not okay. We're asking for rescue."

The Stomp contributor said: "There was a boat there trying to get the users on. The nature of Changi Boardwalk makes it challenging for larger vessels to enter as there are pillars and sharp barnacles making it difficult to navigate safely. The boat came out of the pillars and we helped get the SUP users on the boat safely."

That was when the Stomp contributor learnt that three people were unaccounted for.

"It was getting dark," said the Stomp contributor. "Cruz and I knew it would be extremely challenging to look for drifting SUPs without proper lighting,"

Luckily, while escorting the boat back to the beach, the Stomp contributor came across one of the paddlers drifting at sea.

"We gave him water to hydrate and towed the gentleman back to Ohana," said the Stomp contributor, referring to Ohana Beach House in Changi.

"Along the way, near the shore, we came across Kelvin (owner of Ohana) on a boat and he clarified all parties were safely on shore except the one we were towing.

"We managed to get the user back on shore and headed into Ohana for a beer."

The Stomp contributor advises taking the following precautions when heading out on the water:

Always wear a personal flotation device or lifejacket.

Always bring a waterproof phone or communication device. Ensure it's securely attached to you to avoid losing it in the water.

Bring plenty of water with you. Physical exertion, combined with the sun and wind, can lead to dehydration quickly.

