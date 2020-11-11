Stand-off in Paya Lebar: Man arrested after climbing on top of taxi, refusing to come down

One man took unruly behaviour to new heights — literally — when he planted himself squarely on the roof of a taxi.



The 33-year-old man was arrested in relation to a case of rash act after climbing atop a Trans-Cab taxi outside Paya Lebar Square at around 11.10am today (Nov 10), the police said in response to AsiaOne's queries.

In footage of the stand-off shared online, he was seen sitting on the roof of the cab as a man who appeared to be the driver and several passers-by tried to coax him down.

However, he refused to budge from the roof, even when one of the men grabbed his foot and attempted to pull him down.

After negotiating with him, one passer-by turned to the man who appeared to be the driver and asked, "Can he come down and open the door?"

The man then leaned down and tried to open the taxi's doors, but failed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Trans-Cab for more information.

11nov2020 man refuse to get off the top of the transcab taxi no matter how much passerby tried to coax him ... refusing... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

