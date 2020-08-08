Standby, people: Timings for all the NDP2020 heartland highlights

"The concept of this year's NDP is to bring the NDP into the homes of Singaporeans. As such, many of the NDP events will be brought to the heartlands, and each of these events will be broadcast live on television," says COL Lek Seng Khoon, Deputy Chairman of the NDP2020 Executive Committee and Chairman of the NDP2020 Safety and Security Committee.
"We encourage Singaporeans to celebrate National Day with their families at home. In the event that Singaporeans wish to go out to participate in the event outdoors, we urge that you put on a mask, and observe safe distancing."
With that in mind, here are the timings and locations of the various NDP 2020 activities so that you don't have to chiong and chope space.
Red Lions
When: Around 9 am (weather permitting)
Where: Open field along Toh Guan Road (near to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital); and open field along Sengkang East Road (near Sengkang General Hospital)
State Flag Flypast
When: From around 10.30 am to 11.25 am
Where: The Eastern route will begin at the Padang at 10.35am, and will fly along the southeastern and northeastern coastlines of Singapore.
The Western route will begin at the southern end of Singapore at 10.30am, and will fly along the southwestern coastline and then the western areas of Singapore.
Roar of Unity
When: From 10.45 am to 11.15 am
Where: Six F-15SG fighter jets will fly across Singapore, beginning at the Padang and ending at Paya Lebar Airbase
Mobile Column
When: From around 10 am to 1 pm
Where:
North Route
- Khatib (10.00 am) - Yishun (11.00 am) - Admiralty (11.15 am) - Marsiling (11.30 am) - Woodlands (11.45 am) - Sembawang (12.00 pm)
Key Roads:
- Yishun Ave 2 - Yishun Ave 3 - Sembawang Road - Woodlands Ave 7 - Woodlands Ave 5 - Woodlands Ave 3 - Woodlands Ave 2 - Woodlands Ave 9 - Admiralty Rd West
Northeast Route:
- Seletar (10.00 am) - Buangkok (10.20 am) - Sengkang (11.00 am) - Punggol (11.30 am) - Tampines (12.15 pm) - Pasir Ris (12.45 pm)
Key Roads:
-Sengkang West Road - Yio Chu Kang Road - Hougang Ave 8 - Sengkang East Road - Punggol Central - Punggol Field - Tampines Ave 10 - Tampines Ave 4 - Tampines Ave 2 - Pasir Ris Drive 1 - Pasir Ris Drive 3
Southeast Route:
- Simei (10.15 am) - Bedok (10.50 am) - Kembangan (11.05 am) - Paya Lebar (11.30 am) - Hougang (11.45 am) - Serangoon (12.00 pm) - Geylang (12.15 pm) - Marine Parade (12.45 pm) - Siglap (1.00 pm)
Key Roads:
- Simei Ave - Simei Road - Upper Changi Road East - Bedok North Road - Changi Road - Paya Lebar Road - Hougang Ave 3 - Upper Serangoon Road - Serangoon Ave 2 - Bartley Road - Geylang East Central - Mountbatten Road - East Coast Road - Upper East Coast Road
South Route:
- Clementi (9.40 am) - Queenstown (10.00 am) - Bukit Merah (10.20 am) - Tanjong Pagar (10.45 am) - Kallang (11.00 am) - Bendemeer (11.15 am) - Potong Pasir (11.30 am) - Toa Payoh (11.45 am) - Bishan (12.20 pm) - Ang Mo Kio (12.40 pm) - Yio Chu Kang (1.00 pm)
Key Roads:
- Commonwealth Ave West - Dover Road - Commonwealth Ave - Jalan Bukit Merah - Robinson Road - Victoria Street - Lavender Street - Serangoon Road - Braddell Road - Lorong 1 and 6 Toa Payoh - Bishan Road - Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 - Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 - Ang Mo Kio Ave 6
West Route:
- Jurong West (10.15 am) - Lakeside (10.30 am) - Jurong East (11.20 am) - Bukit Batok (11.40 am) - Bukit Panjang (12.20 pm) - Choa Chu Kang (12.40 pm) - Yew Tee (1.00 pm)
Key Roads:
- Jurong West Ave 5 - Boon Lay Ave - Jurong West Ave 1 - Jurong East Ave 1 - Boon Lay Way - Bukit Batok East Ave 6 - Bukit Batok West Ave 2 - Bukit Batok Road - Bukit Panjang Ring Road - Teck Whye Ave - Choa Chu Kang Ave 4 - Choa Chu Kang Drive
Maritime Sailpast
When: From 10.50 am to around 11.15 am
Where: The maritime sailpast can be viewed from Marina Barrage and Marina South Pier
Fireworks
When: From around 8.20 pm to 8.25 pm
Where: Fireworks will be launched in the following locations:
- Ang Mo Kio - Bishan - Buona Vista - Jurong Lake Gardens - Marina Reservoir - Punggol - Sembawang - Tampines - Woodlands - Yew Tee
You can read more about the NDP fireworks here.
Happy National Day! Stay safe!
