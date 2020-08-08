Standby, people: Timings for all the NDP2020 heartland highlights

"The concept of this year's NDP is to bring the NDP into the homes of Singaporeans. As such, many of the NDP events will be brought to the heartlands, and each of these events will be broadcast live on television," says COL Lek Seng Khoon, Deputy Chairman of the NDP2020 Executive Committee and Chairman of the NDP2020 Safety and Security Committee.

"We encourage Singaporeans to celebrate National Day with their families at home. In the event that Singaporeans wish to go out to participate in the event outdoors, we urge that you put on a mask, and observe safe distancing."

With that in mind, here are the timings and locations of the various NDP 2020 activities so that you don't have to chiong and chope space.

P.S. If you're wondering about road closures for NDP events, check out this traffic advisory.