'Remove straws but still using plastic cups?' Starbucks patrons riled up over coffee chain's move

Starbucks Singapore will be removing straws from their condiment bars, and customers are not happy about it.

The coffee chain announced the news on their social media platforms on April 17.

"Starting April 22, we'll be omitting straws from our condiment bar — a small change that goes a long way. Enjoy your iced beverages in-store with for-here cups or sip through our sippy lids instead," they wrote.

Those who still need a straw can request for a 100 per cent biodegradable, compostable straw.

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Customers who order a Frappuccino or frozen drink can request a straw too.

There is also the option to bring your own tumbler, and those who do so can enjoy $0.50 off their drink.

"Let's make a positive impact together with every sip!" said Starbucks Singapore.

But the environmental move hasn't been well received by the public.

In the comments section, many netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the change.

One user said this is "not a welcomed move", while several urged the coffee chain to improve their sippy lids first before implementing such a rule.

Others pointed out that there is no point in implementing such environmental measures when plastic cups, bottles and bags are still in use.

"Stop your plastic cups too la! Wayang to the max!" said one user.

"Remove straws but still using plastic cups? What's the point?" wrote another.

One netizen meanwhile said the use of AI has negative impacts on the environment, yet no one is talking about it.

Several customers also said that they will stop patronising Starbucks Singapore because of the new rule.

However, not everyone is upset by the move.

One netizen pointed out that they need to use straws as they have sensitive teeth. However, they plan to bring their own glass or plastic reusable straw when the rule is implemented.

"It really isn't a big deal," they said.

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melissateo@asiaone.com

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