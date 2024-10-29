StarHub users experience mobile network outage, over 2,000 reports made

Some customers of StarHub found themselves unable to access the internet on Tuesday (Oct 29) as their mobile network was disrupted.

At 7.39am on Tuesday (Oct 29) morning, outage monitoring site Downdetector received 1,014 reports regarding StarHub, 80 per cent of which were related to mobile internet disruptions.

The remaining reports were regarding mobile phone network and signal issues.

On a different page on Downdetector by the name of StarHub Singapore, there were another 1,921 reports regarding an outage at 7.45am.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a StarHub spokesperson said that the disruption occurred during a scheduled software upgrade early Tuesday morning.

"Our teams responded quickly to resolve the issue, and full service has since been restored," the spokesperson said, adding that all other StarHub services remained unaffected.

"We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

StarHub outage in August

In August, StarHub users also experienced an outage that lasted a few hours, with more than 7,500 reports being made at one point in time, reported The Straits Times.

The disruption had been due to problems with StarHub's domain name system (DNS) servers, said the telco in a statement on Facebook.

The DNS is like a phonebook that matches domain names, such as those in website URLs, to internet protocol addresses, which are strings of numbers that identify devices on the internet.

Services were progressively restored over a span of about three hours, reported The Straits Times.

In its response, StarHub also apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

[[nid:704655]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com