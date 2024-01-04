Staring incident believed to have led to Orchard Central attack; man charged

SINGAPORE — A man was charged on Jan 4 after he allegedly used an unknown instrument, for stabbing or cutting, to injure an 18-year-old man at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day.

The incident saw five others hurt, and all six were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

According to his charge sheet, Adam Hambali Seddon, 30, allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva, using an unknown instrument for stabbing or cutting which, when used as a weapon, is likely to cause death.

The alleged attack occurred at around 4am near dance club Ark11 on the 11th floor of the mall, stated court documents.

Seddon also allegedly breached the conditions of his remission order to not commit any offence, which he was subjected to, between Aug 12, 2023, and Dec 10, 2024.

The prosecution requested that Seddon be remanded for a week for investigations and to help the police trace accomplices, if any.

Appearing in court via video-link at around noon on Jan 4, Seddon asked the court for him to be released on bail.

The prosecutor said any request for bail can be looked into after his remand.

Seddon’s case will be heard again on Jan 11.

The Ark 11 dance club on the 11th floor of Orchard Central was closed. PHOTO: The Straits Times

In a statement on Jan 3, the police said preliminary investigations revealed a purported staring incident between Seddon and an 18-year-old male victim led to an altercation.

Seddon allegedly attacked him, before assaulting four other men and a 27-year-old woman, who had tried to intervene after coming across the commotion.

All six victims, aged between 18 and 30, were treated at SGH. The police said they have since been discharged.

The incident saw six taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Seddon, who had fled the scene before the police arrived, was arrested on Jan 2 by officers from Tanglin Police Division after identifying him via police cameras.

Blood stains were spotted at various places along a 200m stretch on the 11th floor of the mall a day after the incident.

Blood stains were spotted at various places along a 200m stretch on the 11th floor of the mall a day after the incident. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The units on the 11th floor are occupied by Ark11, a steakhouse and a restaurant.

This incident happened two weeks after a 61-year-old man was arrested on Dec 20, 2023, after allegedly slashing three people at a mobile phone shop in Pasir Ris West Plaza.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

