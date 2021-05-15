'Stay away from the doors for safety': SMRT says slower trains at Orchard station due to faulty platform doors

SINGAPORE - Commuters will have to bear with trains moving at slower speeds as they enter and leave Orchard MRT station due to a fault that prevents the screen doors at the station platform from closing.

Doors on trains in both directions of the North-South Line were affected, but train services were not disrupted, operator SMRT said in a Facebook post at about 9.30am on Saturday morning (May 15).

It cautioned commuters to stay away from the doors for their safety.

"Our engineers have been deployed to assess and rectify the fault. Train services continued as usual, with additional staff deployed at the platform to assist commuters," said SMRT.

