Stay in your lane: Malaysian banned from entering Singapore after driving 'dangerously' on Causeway

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian driver who was caught on video attempting to cut the queue on the Causeway has been banned from entering Singapore.

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) spokesman said on Tuesday that it is aware of a video circulating on social media of a Malaysia-registered vehicle attempting to cut the queue on the Causeway on Saturday by using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

The video, which was posted on Facebook on Sunday, shows a black Toyota Alphard travelling in the rightmost lane for buses and lorries, while the two car lanes next to it are congested.

In the clip, a service AC7 cross-border bus is seen behind the car as it comes to a halt.

Two auxiliary police officers seem to have stopped the car, but it drives off after one of the officers moves towards the left.

The ICA spokesman confirmed that the Malaysian driver was travelling from Singapore to Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The two officers in the video had stopped the vehicle and asked the driver to make a U-turn back towards Singapore, he said.

“The driver failed to comply with the officers’ instructions, and dangerously continued driving forward,” he added.

ICA has identified the driver of the vehicle, and both the driver and vehicle are banned from entering Singapore.

A police report was lodged after the incident and investigations are under way.

“ICA would like to reiterate that we do not condone the behaviour of errant motorists who deliberately disobey traffic rules. Such acts pose a safety hazard to officers as well as other checkpoint users and put them at risk,” the spokesman said, adding that enforcement action will be taken against motorists caught cutting queues.

